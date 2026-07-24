NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,825 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth $31,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $208.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $281.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.61 and a 1 year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.89 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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