NewEdge Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,268 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,447 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,421,283 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,741,226,000 after acquiring an additional 168,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,105,219 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,981,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284,933 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,425,669,000 after acquiring an additional 161,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,403,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,001,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $198.87 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $252.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $205.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

More TE Connectivity News

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore restated an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here