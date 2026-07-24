NewEdge Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,561 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Article Title

Texas Instruments beat Q2 estimates, reporting EPS of $2.14 on revenue of $5.46 billion, with sales up 22.8% year over year and net income rising sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Article Title

Management also raised Q3 guidance above Wall Street expectations, signaling continued demand recovery in industrial, data center and automotive markets. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Article Title

Several analysts turned more constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $340 with an overweight rating, TD Cowen kept a buy rating and cut its target to $340, and KeyCorp lifted its target to $400. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Article Title

Commentary around strong AI data center demand and broader semiconductor momentum is reinforcing the long-term growth narrative for TXN. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Article Title

Texas Instruments remains part of a strong semiconductor sector rally, which may provide support, but the stock is also vulnerable to post-earnings “sell the news” behavior after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Despite the strong report, shares have slipped as investors question whether the results were already priced in after a big rally and high expectations for chip stocks. Article Title

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 199,143 shares of company stock valued at $56,959,010 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $307.60.

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Texas Instruments Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $284.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $334.03. The company's 50 day moving average price is $301.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The firm's revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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