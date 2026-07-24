NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Get APD alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $344.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APD

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total value of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.9%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $294.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $289.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.36. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.11 and a 1-year high of $314.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here