NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $31.43 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,619 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 79,158 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $31,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 82.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CocaCola by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,051,957 shares of the company's stock worth $136,086,000 after purchasing an additional 57,407 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in CocaCola by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 10,408,798 shares of the company's stock worth $690,311,000 after buying an additional 198,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 555,101 shares of company stock valued at $44,208,566. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.26, matching the Street consensus and reinforcing confidence in Coca-Cola’s near-term earnings outlook.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.26, matching the Street consensus and reinforcing confidence in Coca-Cola’s near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also increased its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, and Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts, indicating continued analyst optimism about the company’s operating performance.

Zacks Research also increased its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, and Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts, indicating continued analyst optimism about the company’s operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Some longer-dated estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and FY2028, but the cuts were small and do not materially change the overall earnings picture.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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