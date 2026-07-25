NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GE opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $261.71 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $341.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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