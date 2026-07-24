NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,602 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,448,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,852,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,294,665 shares of the company's stock worth $1,808,143,000 after buying an additional 284,352 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,092,347 shares of the company's stock worth $1,462,778,000 after buying an additional 475,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,823,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,089,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $803,047,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $320.09 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.54 and a twelve month high of $358.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $333.63 and its 200 day moving average is $317.97. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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