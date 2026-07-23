NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 32,607 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,923 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $57,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $5,651,172,000 after buying an additional 446,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,209,365,000 after acquiring an additional 100,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,099,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046,709 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,364,309,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,507,760 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $683,382,000 after acquiring an additional 122,112 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $186.00 to $176.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $155.32.

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EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $144.16 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $151.87. The company's 50 day moving average price is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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