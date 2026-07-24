NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 5,554 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,291 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,224 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,319,928,000 after acquiring an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,159 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,265,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,198.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,642,578 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $932,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,099 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,436 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $914,047,000 after buying an additional 167,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,539,738 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $874,463,000 after buying an additional 1,179,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 target price on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $725.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $491.90 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $339.01 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 197.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $481.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.43.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,125,200. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total transaction of $6,349,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 169,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,609,106.25. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Axon Enterprise News

Here are the key news stories impacting Axon Enterprise this week:

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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