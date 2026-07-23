NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 912 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 22.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,801.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,745.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,518.48. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 52.71%. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 42.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

ASML News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Freedom Capital raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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