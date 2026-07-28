NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 151.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Up 4.2%

SNPS opened at $388.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.00 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm's fifty day moving average is $453.94 and its 200 day moving average is $454.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.Synopsys's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Positive Sentiment: Synopsys introduced autonomous, agentic AI EDA workflows developed with Microsoft and used by AMD. The workflows, available for evaluation through Microsoft Discovery, are designed to automate portions of the chip-design process from specifications through silicon, potentially increasing demand for Synopsys’ software and services. Synopsys Advances Agentic AI Chip Design with AMD and Microsoft

Synopsys introduced autonomous, agentic AI EDA workflows developed with Microsoft and used by AMD. The workflows, available for evaluation through Microsoft Discovery, are designed to automate portions of the chip-design process from specifications through silicon, potentially increasing demand for Synopsys’ software and services. Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its collaboration with Intel Foundry by certifying AI-powered EDA flows for Intel’s 14A process. Synopsys also highlighted multiphysics analysis, 3DIC support for Intel’s EMIB packaging and IP for PCIe 7.0, 224G SerDes and USB 4, which could help customers accelerate advanced multi-die designs and improve Synopsys’ competitive positioning. Synopsys and Intel Foundry Fast-Track Customer Readiness

The company expanded its collaboration with Intel Foundry by certifying AI-powered EDA flows for Intel’s 14A process. Synopsys also highlighted multiphysics analysis, 3DIC support for Intel’s EMIB packaging and IP for PCIe 7.0, 224G SerDes and USB 4, which could help customers accelerate advanced multi-die designs and improve Synopsys’ competitive positioning. Positive Sentiment: Synopsys demonstrated autonomous engineering workflows developed with NVIDIA technology, including a chip-verification agent reported to deliver up to 50-times faster time to validated RTL and 20% greater coverage. The company also cited more than 20 GPU-accelerated EDA and multiphysics products, reinforcing its exposure to AI-driven engineering productivity. Synopsys Autonomous Engineering Workflows With NVIDIA

Synopsys demonstrated autonomous engineering workflows developed with NVIDIA technology, including a chip-verification agent reported to deliver up to 50-times faster time to validated RTL and 20% greater coverage. The company also cited more than 20 GPU-accelerated EDA and multiphysics products, reinforcing its exposure to AI-driven engineering productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also looking ahead to Synopsys’ fiscal third-quarter results, scheduled for August 26. Analysts expect year-over-year earnings growth, while the company’s fiscal 2026 guidance remains constructive. However, the stock trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, leaving execution and earnings confirmation important.

Investors are also looking ahead to Synopsys’ fiscal third-quarter results, scheduled for August 26. Analysts expect year-over-year earnings growth, while the company’s fiscal 2026 guidance remains constructive. However, the stock trades below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, leaving execution and earnings confirmation important. Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosures indicate that Synopsys’ CEO and CFO sold shares during the past six months. These transactions may create a modest sentiment overhang, although they do not directly alter the company’s operating outlook. Why Synopsys Stock Is Up Today

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

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