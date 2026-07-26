NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 21,687 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,160 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $92.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $142.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Intel from $100.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp set a $125.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intel from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $150.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.67.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Reuters article

Intel beat Q2 expectations with EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected and revenue of $16.13 billion versus $14.43 billion, marking its fastest revenue growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. CNBC article

Intel’s Q3 guidance topped estimates, signaling management sees continued momentum from AI-related server-chip demand and improving foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media coverage highlighted stronger data-center and AI demand, along with early progress in Intel’s foundry business and 18A manufacturing roadmap. MarketWatch/Fool article

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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