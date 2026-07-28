NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 5,159 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,803,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 30.3% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,388,506 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,570,649,000 after buying an additional 1,717,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,448,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $350,966,000 after buying an additional 1,428,133 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,366,692 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $815,951,000 after buying an additional 1,324,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,661 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $419,065,000 after buying an additional 752,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $206.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average is $195.78 and its 200-day moving average is $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is 19.80%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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