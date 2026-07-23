NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 5,682 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,036 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Reuters article on OTTAVA approval

The FDA approved J&J’s OTTAVA robotic surgery system, opening the door for Johnson & Johnson to compete in robotic soft-tissue surgery and potentially expand its medtech growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Medical Device Network article on OTTAVA launch plans

Investors are also encouraged by the prospect of a phased launch of OTTAVA with select customers, suggesting J&J is preparing a commercial rollout after securing clearance. Positive Sentiment: J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Yahoo Finance dividend article

J&J also continues to look like a defensive income stock, with a newly declared quarterly dividend reinforcing its appeal to dividend-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: A federal judge cast doubt on roughly 69,000 talc-related cancer claims, but the court did not dismiss the litigation outright, so the legal overhang remains a mixed but potentially improving risk for J&J. Reuters talc litigation article

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $615.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's fifty day moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day moving average is $235.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $164.23 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Johnson Rice raised Johnson & Johnson from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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