NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 5,754 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,883 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 630,583 shares of the company's stock worth $101,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 115,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.6%

PM stock opened at $191.13 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $182.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.34. The stock has a market cap of $297.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $199.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is 82.70%.

Key Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here