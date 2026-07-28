Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Brookdale Senior Living logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $7,911,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,681,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,831,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 247,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,876.9% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 249,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237,150 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BKD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Right Now?

Before you consider Brookdale Senior Living, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookdale Senior Living wasn't on the list.

While Brookdale Senior Living currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1974 Kissinger "Secret" Wall Street Never Decoded
The 1974 Kissinger "Secret" Wall Street Never Decoded
From Golden Portfolio (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines