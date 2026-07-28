NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. $BKD

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $7,911,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,681,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,831,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,761,000 after buying an additional 247,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1,876.9% during the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 249,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 237,150 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. Zacks Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Brookdale Senior Living from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of BKD opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 15,050.32% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $764.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc NYSE: BKD is one of the nation's largest operators of senior living communities, offering a full spectrum of living options that includes independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities, respite care and skilled nursing services. The company emphasizes programs and amenities that support wellness, social engagement and overall quality of life for older adults.

Across the United States and Puerto Rico, Brookdale manages more than 700 communities serving tens of thousands of residents.

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