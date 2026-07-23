NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

NewEdge Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,939 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Welltower were worth $41,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Welltower alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,977 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the first quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.5% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $245.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 121.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.24 and a 12 month high of $247.45.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WELL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Welltower from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Welltower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Welltower wasn't on the list.

While Welltower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here