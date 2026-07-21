NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys New Stake in CAE Inc $CAE

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE Inc (NYSE:CAE - Free Report) TSE: CAE in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158,200 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. CAE makes up about 1.6% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth about $98,377,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,422,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $316,955,000 after buying an additional 1,874,739 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CAE by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,704,860 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $82,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CAE by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,644 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $62,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 142.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,709,480 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,820 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAE from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CAE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research upgraded CAE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CAE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

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CAE Trading Down 0.6%

CAE stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. CAE Inc has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE - Get Free Report) TSE: CAE last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 6.36%.The company had revenue of $953.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $924.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CAE has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc is a global leader in training and simulation technologies, headquartered in Montréal, Canada. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-fidelity flight simulators and training systems for civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. Leveraging advanced software and hardware integration, CAE delivers comprehensive training solutions that address pilot proficiency, mission readiness and patient safety across a wide range of platforms.

In civil aviation, CAE partners with major airlines, aircraft manufacturers and flight schools to provide pilot training services, courseware development and crew scheduling solutions.

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