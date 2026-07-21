NewGen Asset Management Ltd Invests $3.23 Million in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305,670 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,228,000. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance comprises about 1.2% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd owned 0.23% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 4,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $49,993.82. Following the sale, the director owned 24,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $271,053.07. This trade represents a 15.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 81.81, a quick ratio of 81.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $891.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.85 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 48.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $3.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 220.1%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc NYSE: ARI is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI's investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

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