Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,649 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Newmont were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Newmont by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $362,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,044 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $286,619,000 after buying an additional 2,294,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 49.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $585,828,000 after buying an additional 2,288,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Newmont by 106.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,155,210 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $349,288,000 after buying an additional 2,146,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 142.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,262,258 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $189,963,000 after buying an additional 1,914,286 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $339,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.91.

Read Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 2.7%

NEM stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Newmont's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

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About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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