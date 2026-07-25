Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 256.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,218 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Newmont were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Novem Group increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Newmont from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NEM opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. Newmont Corporation has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $134.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio is 13.49%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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