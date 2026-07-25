Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,536 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Newmont worth $100,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,107,293 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,390,613,000 after acquiring an additional 637,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,959,850 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,988,491,000 after purchasing an additional 480,223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,973,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,084 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,738,756,000 after purchasing an additional 946,824 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.76 and a twelve month high of $134.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Newmont from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie Infrastructure lowered their price objective on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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