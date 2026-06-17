Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,915 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Newmont were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,487 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,153 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $315,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,895.80. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Natascha Viljoen sold 3,882 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $408,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,060,654.68. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,276. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $175.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Newmont from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Newmont from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.83. Newmont had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmont's payout ratio is presently 13.49%.

Key Headlines Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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