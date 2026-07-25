Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 1,247.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,089,933 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,934,794 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.20% of Newmont worth $226,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $1,443,128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,780,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,973,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Newmont by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,743,228 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $873,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,018 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,402,278 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $739,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,543 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,870,495 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $286,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $93.16 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The business's fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

Newmont News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,472,615.15. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 28,556 shares of company stock worth $3,058,146 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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