Newmont Corporation $NEM Stake Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM - Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206,418 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 43,550 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 1.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of Newmont worth $238,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 202,892 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $9,018,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 697,063 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $69,602,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Newmont by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,754 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 428,975 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $42,833,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on Newmont from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Newmont from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter Wexler sold 13,378 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $1,473,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,615.15. This trade represents a 16.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David John Thornton sold 2,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $252,812.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,550,477.93. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,146. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 1.7%

NEM stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.95. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Newmont had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 33.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Newmont's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

Key Stories Impacting Newmont

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Article Title

Newmont beat Q2 adjusted earnings estimates, reporting $2.10 per share versus $2.05 expected, and delivered record second-quarter free cash flow of about $2.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Article Title

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and emphasized strong production, cash generation, and capital returns, which supports confidence in the company’s operating outlook. Positive Sentiment: Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors.

Newmont declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-return story for income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Article Title

Several analysts and market commentaries pointed to a stronger balance sheet, robust free cash flow, and aggressive buybacks as reasons to remain constructive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings.

Revenue came in below Wall Street estimates at $6.12 billion versus $6.36 billion expected, reflecting lower volumes even as realized gold prices helped earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Article Title

Newmont also outlined a Lihir nearshore barrier project that could unlock more than 5 million ounces starting in 2028, a longer-term growth catalyst rather than an immediate driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary flagged lower gold prices and a bearish technical setup as headwinds that may be limiting near-term upside despite the earnings beat. Article Title

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation NYSE: NEM is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company's core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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