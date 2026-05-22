Newport Trust Company LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Newport Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,878 shares of the company's stock after selling 95,200 shares during the quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $62,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldenstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 67,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,309 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $188.29 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.11 and a 52 week high of $193.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91. The company has a market cap of $293.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.70%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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