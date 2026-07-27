NexGen Energy $NXE Shares Sold by Masters Capital Management LLC

Masters Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of NexGen Energy worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,101,588 shares of the company's stock worth $18,407,000 after purchasing an additional 543,179 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 151,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,986,982 shares of the company's stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 705,024 shares of the company's stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 81,167 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexGen Energy alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NXE. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NXE opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.39. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NexGen Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NexGen Energy wasn't on the list.

While NexGen Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here