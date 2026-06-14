Next Century Growth Investors LLC Acquires 189,488 Shares of Innodata Inc. $INOD

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD - Free Report) by 107.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,835 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 189,488 shares during the quarter. Innodata makes up about 1.3% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 1.15% of Innodata worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INOD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innodata by 1,567.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Innodata

In other news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 38,666 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 83,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,510,686.86. The trade was a 31.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 105,586 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $10,928,151.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,340,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,737,196. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,178,826 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,456. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innodata Price Performance

INOD opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 2.83. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $125.14.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.34. Innodata had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 13.86%.The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Innodata's revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Innodata Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INOD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Innodata from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Innodata from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BWS Financial reissued a "top pick" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Innodata from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INOD

Innodata Profile

Innodata Inc NASDAQ: INOD is a digital services and technology company that specializes in data engineering and artificial intelligence solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in East Brunswick, New Jersey, the company provides structured content and digital transformation services to publishers, media companies, legal and compliance organizations, and other information-intensive industries. Innodata's platform enables clients to convert unstructured text, images and multimedia into high‐quality, machine‐readable formats that support search, analytics and AI model training.

The firm's offerings include content enrichment, metadata management, taxonomy development, digital asset management and data annotation services.

See Also

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