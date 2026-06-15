Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,941 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at $93,233,807.68. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,214.65. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $390.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $311.29 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $323.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.60. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.20 and a twelve month high of $512.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is 4.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

See Also

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