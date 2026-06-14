Next Century Growth Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,466 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 39,947 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $21,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $379.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $418.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $324.39 and a 200 day moving average of $249.23. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,440. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 7,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.25, for a total value of $2,746,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,719,191. The trade was a 15.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $321.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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