Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $20.08 Million Stake in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 178.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,773 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 705,217 shares during the period. ADMA Biologics makes up about 1.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of ADMA Biologics worth $20,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 373.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.67.

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ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $8.21 on Friday. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics to moderate buy and set a $21 price target , signaling meaningful upside versus recent trading levels.

Raymond James upgraded ADMA Biologics to and set a , signaling meaningful upside versus recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms reiterated that investors in ADMA Biologics can seek lead-plaintiff status in the already filed class action, with the deadline set for August 10, 2026. Article Title

Several law firms reiterated that investors in ADMA Biologics can seek lead-plaintiff status in the already filed class action, with the deadline set for August 10, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to face a broad set of investor-rights notices and duplicate lawsuit solicitations from firms including Rosen, Kirby McInerney, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, keeping the stock in litigation-focused headlines. Article Title

The company continues to face a broad set of investor-rights notices and duplicate lawsuit solicitations from firms including Rosen, Kirby McInerney, Faruqi & Faruqi, and others, keeping the stock in litigation-focused headlines. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class actions allege ADMA Biologics misrepresented its operations and revenue quality, including channel-stuffing claims and internal-control issues, which raises legal and reputational risk for shareholders.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,116,210.84. This trade represents a 2.49% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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