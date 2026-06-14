Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $22.36 Million Stake in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,976 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 84,037 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for about 1.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JFrog worth $22,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,224,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 805,700 shares of company stock worth $58,486,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.82. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $89.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -146.68 and a beta of 1.23.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The firm had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company's revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Barclays increased their target price on JFrog from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JFrog

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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