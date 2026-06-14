Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 22,148 Shares of AAON, Inc. $AAON

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,381 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of AAON worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in AAON by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AAON by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 378 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AAON by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company's stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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AAON Trading Down 1.1%

AAON stock opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $97.70. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $496.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $606,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total transaction of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,371 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,482,402.27. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 150,473 shares of company stock worth $19,516,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.09% of the company's stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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