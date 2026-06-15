Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 36,509 Shares of Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,050 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,509 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Martin Ellis Thornthwaite purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $207,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston bought 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368. This trade represents a 56.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,800 shares of company stock worth $480,718 and have sold 219,192 shares worth $9,092,267. Company insiders own 38.07% of the company's stock.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD opened at $36.82 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Goosehead Insurance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Goosehead Insurance wasn't on the list.

While Goosehead Insurance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here