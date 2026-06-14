Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 60,698 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,411 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,698 shares during the quarter. GeneDx makes up approximately 1.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of GeneDx worth $22,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in GeneDx by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in GeneDx by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GeneDx in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 target price on GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on GeneDx in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

Key Stories Impacting GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund manager Eli Casdin is reportedly adding to his GeneDx position, which may be seen as a sign that some sophisticated investors still view the stock as undervalued. Hedge Funder Eli Casdin Is Loading up on GeneDx Shares

Hedge fund manager Eli Casdin is reportedly adding to his GeneDx position, which may be seen as a sign that some sophisticated investors still view the stock as undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms continue to remind investors about the pending securities class action and the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices keep the lawsuit in focus, but do not add new operational developments. Investor Alert: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors...

Several law firms continue to remind investors about the pending securities class action and the August 3 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices keep the lawsuit in focus, but do not add new operational developments. Neutral Sentiment: Additional legal updates from Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Robbins, and others reinforce the litigation backdrop tied to GeneDx’s Fabric Genomics acquisition and the Q1 2026 selloff. ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL...

Additional legal updates from Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, Robbins, and others reinforce the litigation backdrop tied to GeneDx’s Fabric Genomics acquisition and the Q1 2026 selloff. Negative Sentiment: GeneDx CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley both sold shares this week. The company says the sales were for tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. CEO Form 4 Filing

GeneDx CEO Katherine Stueland and CFO Kevin Feeley both sold shares this week. The company says the sales were for tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards, but insider selling can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The biggest overhang remains the securities class action alleging GeneDx misled investors about reimbursement rates, margin pressure, and the impact of the Fabric Genomics acquisition after a major stock drop and write-off tied to the deal. GeneDx Holdings (WGS) Faces Securities Class Action...

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.21 and a 12-month high of $170.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GeneDx

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,367,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,441,186.40. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 533,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.86 per share, with a total value of $20,208,077.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,761,908 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $142,425,836.88. This represents a 16.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,256,420 shares of company stock valued at $93,144,340 and have sold 77,287 shares valued at $5,153,215. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company's stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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