Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 87,197 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,197 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Impinj worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 572.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $1,541,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,715,620.48. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $132.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.43. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.36 and a twelve month high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $74.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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