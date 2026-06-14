NEXTBio Capital Management LP Invests $2.13 Million in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $KALV

NEXTBio Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. KalVista Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.2% of NEXTBio Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NEXTBio Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KALV. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $24,360,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,258.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 945,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 905,053 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $8,580,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,158,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 603,499 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 2,239 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $59,960.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 150,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,023,962.80. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,926 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $292,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,854,105.42. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,670. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JonesTrading lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 5.10. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of -0.12.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm's scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista's approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company's lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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