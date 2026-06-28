NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Position Trimmed by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178,306 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.9% of Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $109,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.20 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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