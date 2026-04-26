NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,516 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $46,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 402,752 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 26,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 107,077 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,073,290. The trade was a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,870. This trade represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,990 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,409. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.05.

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NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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