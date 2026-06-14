NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,615 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 52,230 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $32,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $14,198,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 458,141 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,780,000 after buying an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,016,630 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $81,615,000 after buying an additional 120,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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