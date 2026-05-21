NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 44,491 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,210,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextEra Energy Stock Performance
NYSE NEE opened at $88.32 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
More NextEra Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NextEra says the Dominion combination could strengthen its long-term growth profile, expand its scale in regulated power, and better position the company to serve surging electricity demand from AI data centers. Giant US power merger bets on AI build-out, but may hinge on power bills
- Positive Sentiment: Management has argued the deal should improve affordability and create a stronger credit profile, which could support future earnings growth if regulators approve the transaction. NextEra CEO Ketchum sees Dominion deal boosting energy affordability
- Neutral Sentiment: NextEra was also highlighted on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” adding some positive sentiment, but this appears to be a minor catalyst compared with the merger news. Alibaba, NextEra Energy, Transocean And A Real Estate Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the Dominion deal will face a lengthy regulatory review, especially in Virginia, which could delay closing and add uncertainty around approvals and execution. NextEra-Dominion Merger Likely Faces Lengthy Virginia Review, RBC Says
- Negative Sentiment: The size of the transaction has also sparked skepticism over valuation and sparked shareholder scrutiny, including a class-action style investigation into whether the merger terms are fair to NextEra holders. HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces An Investigation of NextEra Energy, Inc. NYSE: NEE
- Negative Sentiment: Separately, Reuters reported NextEra will buy Caliber Resource Partners for $1.3 billion and create a shale-focused joint venture, adding another capital allocation item for investors to digest. NextEra to buy Quantum-backed energy firm Caliber, set up US shale JV, sources say
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.35.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy
Insider Activity at NextEra Energy
In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.
NextEra Energy Profile
(Free Report
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NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.
NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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