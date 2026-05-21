NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,990 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 44,491 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,012,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,210,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $88.32 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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