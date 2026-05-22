NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 35,698 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,787,191 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,267,265,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after buying an additional 1,780,881 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,387,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $753,625,000 after buying an additional 592,883 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after buying an additional 2,972,924 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Research Partners reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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