NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,469 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 34,776 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 43.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 333,278 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $14,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,165. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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