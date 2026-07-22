NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,366 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 659,737 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of NextEra Energy worth $136,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 569,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $52,908,000 after acquiring an additional 78,171 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 459,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 100,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,771 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

NextEra Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a $91.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here