NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Lifted by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,422 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 165,072 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $27,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,596 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.24. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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