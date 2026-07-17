Nextpower Inc. $NXT is Goodman Financial Corp's 3rd Largest Position

Goodman Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 81,883 shares during the period. Nextpower comprises about 5.1% of Goodman Financial Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Nextpower worth $29,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,706 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nextpower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nextpower by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nextpower by 16.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 26,077 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $3,513,093.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 931,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,480,767.68. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $3,120,740.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,205,581.56. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 168,574 shares of company stock valued at $22,559,770 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Glj Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $147.00 to $149.44 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nextpower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXT

Nextpower Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ NXT opened at $106.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.67. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. Nextpower Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $163.13.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextpower

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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