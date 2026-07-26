Nextpower Inc. $NXT Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its position in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,421 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,505 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.09% of Nextpower worth $15,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextpower by 342,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427,824 shares of the company's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 427,699 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,025 shares of the company's stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nextpower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nextpower by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,388 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nextpower Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXT opened at $100.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. Nextpower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13. The stock's 50-day moving average is $120.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextpower news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $3,498,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 186,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,046,264. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $683,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 358,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,416,715. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,574 shares of company stock worth $22,559,770. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Nextpower from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nextpower from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nextpower

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Further Reading

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