NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,178,918 Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,178,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,095,430 shares in the company, valued at $14,497,822.20. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Chin Yin Ong sold 38,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $130,340.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,743,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,539.58. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,156,819 shares of company stock worth $4,245,017 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Grab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.90 to $5.80 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grab from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grab from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

Grab Stock Down 1.5%

GRAB stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Grab had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

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