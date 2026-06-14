NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,676 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 108,366 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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