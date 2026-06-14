NFJ Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,246 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 39,690 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $315,781,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $244,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $608.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $468.80 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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